Kanye West Brings North & Saint To Super Bowl After Calling Out Pete Davidson On IG

Hours after sharing multiple Instagram posts dissing Pete Davidson, Kanye West attended the Super Bowl with his two oldest children.

Kanye West enjoyed a night out with his two oldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, at the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. The rapper attended the star-studded football game with North and Saint by his side. Kanye and the kids right off the sidelines, and he took to Instagram Live before the game started to share a video of the children in their seats. They were also with Tyga and some other friends at the game.

‘Ye’s big night out came following some major social media drama. Kanye spent the day of the Super Bowl posting multiple messages on Instagram, mostly targeting his ex, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Kanye insisted that Pete will “never meet [his] children.” He even shared an alleged text message that Pete sent him, where the comedian respectfully said he would not interfere with how Kanye and Kim raised their four kids. Kanye accused Pete of “destroying [his] family” and told Pete’s SNL co-star, Michael Che, that he would “double whatever they’re paying [him]” so he wouldn’t have to “look at [Pete] again.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021. After the split, they were amicably co-parenting their four children, and Kim even supported Kanye at his listening parties for Donda during summer 2021. In October, Kim started dating Pete, and Kanye began publicly trying to win her back. However, Kim filed documents to “terminate and bifurcate” the marriage, asking to become “legally single”, in November.

At the beginning of 2022, Kanye started dating Julia Fox, but Kim has clearly still been on his mind. He has accused her of trying to stop him from seeing the kids, and publicly alleged that he withheld information about their daughter, Chicago West’s, birthday party from him in January.

Kim only publicly responded to Kanye one time earlier this month. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with tryin to control and manipulate the situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim wrote. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”