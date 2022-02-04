Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Kanye For Public ‘Attacks’ On Her: He’s ‘Causing Further Pain’

After Kanye West called Kim Kardashian out for letting their daughter use TikTok, Kim took to Instagram to clap back herself with an epic response.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is officially getting ugly. Kim directly responded to Kanye’s concerns about North West, 8, using TikTok, and she slammed him for how he’s publicly spoken about her in the press since their split. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She added, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with tryin to control and manipulate the situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

This is the first time that Kim has publicly responded to claims that Kanye has made about her in the press. For weeks, he has been accusing her of keeping him away from the children. He’s also complained about North’s TikTok use on more than one occasion.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, but the proceedings remain ongoing. At the end of 2021, Kim requested that she and Kanye be declared “legally single” by a judge as they continued to work out the logistics of the situation. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status,” Kim revealed in court documents at the time. “He has not responded to my request. [Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.” An update on Kim’s request has not been publicly confirmed.

Since the split, Kim has moved on from Kanye romantically with Pete Davidson. The two have been linked since the end of October, and appear to be heating up in recent weeks, with more and more public sightings of them. Meanwhile, Kanye has been dating Julia Fox. They got together on New Year’s Eve and have been spending quite a bit of time together ever since.