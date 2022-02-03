Kanye West Runs His Hands All Over Julia Fox As The Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday With Friends

The rapper and his girlfriend couldn’t keep their hands off each other, as the ‘Uncut Gems’ star rang in her birthday!

Happy Birthday to Julia Fox! The actress had a birthday bash in New York City to celebrate turning 32 on Wednesday February 2. Julia and Kanye West, 44, couldn’t help packing on some PDA during the celebration in a video captured by their pal, playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Jeremy filmed the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper pulling his girlfriend in close, while at the party.

After a short selfie, Jeremy flipped the camera around to show Kanye embracing the actress in the restaurant that they were celebrating her special day at. Yeezy was dressed in all-black with gloves on, as he wrapped his arms around her. Julia rocked a tiny black bandeau and shining leather pants, which had her musical back tattoos on full-display. The celebration was held at NYC eatery Lucien. In the video, Jeremy also gave his pal a birthday message, simply putting the words “Happy Birthday Julia,” over the clip of Kanye rubbing his hands all over her back.

It’s no surprise that Jeremy captured the intimate moment the two shared on Julia’s birthday. One of the couple’s earliest dates included Kanye and Julia going to the Tony-nominated Slave Play on Broadway. The pair grabbed dinner and then went to the critically-acclaimed drama. Shortly after the theater date night, Ye was seen preparing to hop on a plane to get away from the Big Apple.

Since Kanye and Julia’s romance was sparked on New Year’s, the pair have not stopped heating up, and their romance has been a serious whirlwind! The actress shared a photo of the two sharing a steamy kiss, while Paris for Fashion Week. Julia rocked a red latex jumpsuit and some intense black eye makeup, while Kanye wore a leather jacket for the romantic makeout photo. Julia also cemented her and the Donda rapper’s couple nickname in an Instagram post, towards the end of January. She posted a photo of the two of them and dubbed themselves “Juliye,” an obvious hybrid of Kanye and Julia.