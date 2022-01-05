See Pics

Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos

Julia Fox 'No Sudden Move' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2021
New York, NY - Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim's favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning 'Uncut Gems' actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable. Pictured: Kanye West and Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox visits the beach with friends and without Kanye West, after reports that the Italian-American actress went on a dinner date with the rapper at Carbone restaurant in Miami Saturday night. She is reported to be staying in the same hotel as Kanye. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julia Fox wearing dress by Max Mara attends Whitney Contemporaries Art Party at Whitney Museum of American Art Whitney Contemporaries 2020 Art Party, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Kanye West and Julia Fox are out on another date night, and this time, in Julia’s New York City home.

Date night round two! Things between Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, seem to be heating up as the pair went out on another date night but this time in New York City. The duo shared a romantic and artistic evening together as they hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbonne.

The pair looked every bit NYC in their date night fits, as Kanye sported distressed dark grey jeans tucked into galosh-style work boots (a look he’s been recently favoring) and paired the look a blue-gray hoodie under a black jacket. Julia, for her part, looked elegant in a blue-and-black plush velvet coat, accessorizing the style with black pointed-toe boots, black gloves, and a small, black croc-embossed hand bag.

Kanye West, Julia Fox
Kanye West and Julia Fox leave the August Wilson Theater after seeing ‘Slave Play’ (BACKGRID).

The “Off the Grid” rapper and the Uncut Gems actress were enjoying a night out on the town after a romantic dinner in Miami just a few nights ago. On that occasion, to celebrate the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner –again at Carbone — as seen in pictures here. In one photo, Kanye was seen gazing at Julia who was all smiles.

Kanye West
Kanye West out for an NYC date night with actress Julia Fox (BACKGRID).

The back-to-back dates comes after the “Famous” rapper dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from his ex, Kim Kardashian. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to make a complete gut renovation to build a brand new abode. Although the pair seem to be focused on co-parenting for their four children, a source close to the Kardashians shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Kim’s family finds it a bit “weird.”

“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.