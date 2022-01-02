Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

See Pics

Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami

Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner.

Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.

The model certainly proved her cover girl worth, as she stunned in a dark blue bustier and mini skirt. Letting her natural beauty shine, Julia wore minimal makeup with just a dab of mascara and lipstick. Her gorgeous chestnut tresses were worn long and loose as they cascaded over her bare shoulders. Kanye, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper gentleman in a dark pea coat.

Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood. However, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s family finds the whole thing a little bit “weird.”

“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.

 