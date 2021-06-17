Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has An ‘Amazing Co-Parenting’ Relationship With Kanye After Divorce

During the ‘KUWTK’ reunion special, Kim Kardashian opened up about where her relationship with Kanye West stands after their February split.

Kim Kardashian remained fairly tight-lipped about her divorce from Kanye West on part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, but she did give some insight into where the two are at today. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” Kim confirmed to host Andy Cohen. “That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

“I honestly don’t even think I would say it here on TV,” she admitted. “It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to thing I didn’t give it my all or not really try. We have four kids. There’s nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together.”

Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004, and then Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011. Kim assured viewers that her marriage to Kanye was “so real” and that there’s “lots of love” between them. “That was my first real marriage,” the reality star insisted. Before Kanye, Kim was married tofrom 2000 until 2004, and thenfor 72 days in 2011.

Kim has made it clear that her values at this point in her life are different from what they were when she first got together with Kanye in 2012. “I have all the big things [with Kanye],” Kim said on the KUWTK finale. “I have the extravagance, everything you could possibly imagine, and no one will ever do it like that. I know that. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

There’s more to come from the KarJenners on part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion! The second part airs on Sunday, June 20 at 9:00 p.m. on E!