Kim Kardashian’s Romantic History: From First Marriage, To Kanye West, & All The Men She’s Loved

Kim Kardashian’s romances have been front and center since the star rose to fame! Take a look back at the loves of Kim’s life from her first marriage, to Kanye West, and the relationships in between.

Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the public eye for over a decade. Ever since formally introducing herself in 2007 in the debut episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim has made herself known as a prominent socialite and powerful businesswoman. Over the years, Kim has enjoyed incredibly joyful highs, and endured devastating lows. One such aspect of her private life that has played out in public is her love life.

For years, fans and media outlets alike have contemplated who the new man was in Kim’s life. Her longtime admirers have seen her get married, divorced, and then start a family! So, let’s go back in time and take a look at the men who Kim has dated and married.

Damon Thomas

Years before KUWTK even started filming, Kim’s first marriage played out quite unexpectedly. Kim eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in a secret Las Vegas wedding in 2000. At the time, Kim was only 19 years old. Between her family’s disapproval and alleged abuse from Damon, the marriage didn’t last long at all. Damon eventually filed for divorce in 2003, with the legal proceedings finalized in 2004.

Ray J

It wasn’t long after her divorce that Kim started dating singer Ray J. The pair met while Kim was working as Ray J’s sister, Brandy‘s, assistant. The pair dated on and off between 2005 and 2007, but circumstances got very difficult for the two after they split. In the time after their breakup, a sex tape that the former couple made leaked and was sold to Vivid Entertainment. Making the matter more precarious, the video leaked at the time that KUWTK debuted.

Nick Cannon

As Kim’s star began to rise thanks in large part to KUWTK, she started dating former Nickelodeon star Nick Cannon. The pair only dated for a few months, but Nick opened up about their time together and the reason for their split, years later. “This was my issue. We talked about this tape,” he shared during a 2013 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “And she told me there was no tape. If she might have been honest with me, I might have tried to hold her down and be like ‘That was before me’ because she is a great girl. She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” he continued. “But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape? And I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release].”

Reggie Bush

Kim’s next beau was NFL star Reggie Bush, whom she dated on and off between 2007 and 2010. The two tried to make their relationship work as much as possible, but due to the demands of Reggie’s football career, and Kim’s continued success with KUWTK as well as new ventures, things fizzled out. But that didn’t stop rumors from swirling that Reggie was going to propose to Kim when they were together. The reality TV star, however, was quick to shut down rumors. “A radio interviewer asked what I dreamed for in 2010 and I was hesitant and thinking about it and they said what about ring,” she wrote on her old blog. “I said yes, a Superbowl ring for Reggie. Then they said that if he gets a Superbowl ring, I get an engagement and I said ‘ok deal!'”

Kris Humphries

After some casual flings and dating around after Reggie, Kim seemed to finally find her everlasting love. Kim started dating Kris Humphries in December 2010. The former couple’s relationship was chronicled in the press as well as on KUWTK. After only six months of dating, Kris was ready to take his romance with Kim to the next level. The NBA star proposed to Kim on an episode of KUWTK with a stunning a 20.5-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.

The two wed in August 2011, with the ceremony televised for viewers in an episode of KUWTK. Although the ceremony was positively stunning and the couple seemed so happy, Kim’s fairytale ending wasn’t meant to be with Kris. The couple’s marriage lasted a mere 72 days before Kim filed for divorce from Kris. In a May 2017 interview with Andy Cohen, Kim confessed that she knew her marriage wasn’t meant to last while she was on her honeymoon.

“At the time I didn’t even — I just thought, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together; I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that — where they freak out and think they’re getting old and they have to figure it out,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live. “But I knew, like, [by the] honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.” Kim and Kris’s divorce was finalized in June 2013, in the midst of a newfound relationship.

Kanye West

After her highly publicized split from Kris, Kim started dating her longtime friend Kanye West in the spring of 2012. Kim and Kanye ran in the same social circles for years before taking their friendship to the next level. It wasn’t long after the pair started dating that they hit a major milestone in their relationship and in their individual lives. On June 15, 2013, just over one year after they officially started dating, Kim and Kanye welcomed their precious daughter, North West, into the world.

Four months later, Kanye proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday, and the couple wed less than a year later in May 2014 in a romantic ceremony at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Fans absolute fawned over the photos of the couple’s lavish wedding, and friends and family alike were so excited to see Kim and Kanye’s life together flourish.

After their romantic Italian nuptials, Kim and Kanye continued to expand their family. In December 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, son Saint. But Kim struggled with intense health complications during both of her first pregnancies, citing pre-eclampsia. As such, Kim’s physicians advised against her getting pregnant again. Kim and Kanye’s third child, daughter Chicago, was welcomed into the world on January 15, 2018 via surrogate, as was Kim and Kanye’s fourth child, son Psalm, born on May 9, 2019.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been the subject of tremendous media attention. The couple have, however, always maintained a united front. And Kim has been incredibly supportive of Kanye’s fashion and music career, while also being honest about some of the struggles they face as Kanye continues to deal with his bipolar disorder. But after four kids and six years of marriage, this couple has shown that they are as united as ever.