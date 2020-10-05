Kim Kardashian Shares Precious ‘BFF’ Pic Of Chicago & Psalm Looking Identical To Her & Kanye

Are you ready for the next generation of Kimye? Kim Kardashian shared a picture of ‘best friends’ Psalm and Chicago West, and they looked just like baby versions of her and Kanye West!

“These two [white heart, blue heart emoji] are best friends for life,” Kim Kardashian captioned the Oct. 5 Instagram post of her youngest kids, 1-year old Psalm West and Chicago West, 2. In the photos, Chi and Psalm are dressed both in white with identical shoes. Chi has her hair in braids similar to her mom, while Psalm’s oversized shirt makes him look like a pint-sized Kanye West. Psalm’s inner Ye is front and center in the third photo, as he seems to be walking with his daddy’s swagger.

Kim’s photo comes two days after she shared a family photo featuring Kanye, 43, North West, 7, and Saint West, 4. In the Oct. 3 photo, Kim and her clan are all wearing acid-washed inspired outfits. Kanye, in a rare social media appearance, has the brightest smile. Saint rested his head on his mom’s knee, his massively curly hair flowing in the breeze.

Kim has recently shown the benefit of having a large family: you get to fill your social media with pics of your kids. On Oct. 4, she shared a few shots of Psalm (with his best Kanye-stoic face) in a pair of orange swimming trunks. “OMG This face!!!” she captioned the shot. At the end of September, Kim shared a gallery featuring her four kids. Chi and Saint wore matching camo-and-yellow-green outfits, while North rocked an oversized purple sweater. Psalm looked his best in grey-green sweats, and there was even a Kanye cameo at the end. “How did I get so lucky?!?!?!” asked Kim.

Things have been relatively quiet for Kim and Kanye in the last few weeks. “Dinner for 2,” Ye captioned a Sept. 28 tweet of a romantic dinner date with his wife of six years. In the photo, a private, outdoor dining table was illuminated by an expensive car’s headlights. There was a shot of a piano nearby, indicating someone was going to provide some socially-distant dining music for these two lovebirds.

This photo was a stark contrast to the kind of social media posts Ye shared over the summer. After a disastrous campaign “rally” in July, Kanye’s marriage almost went down in flames with his presidential ambitions. A series of unhinged tweets alleged that he tried to divorce Kim in 2018 and that Kris Jenner attempted to “lock him up.” Yes, Kanye still fires off the overexcited tweet, now and then – he’s now on a mission to help every recording artist secure the rights to their masters – it seems that all’s well in the Kardashian-West household.