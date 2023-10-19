Kim Kardashian Admits She Wants ‘Age Appropriate’ Boyfriend Over 1 Year After Pete Davidson Split

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It’s been over a year since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson put a stop to their high-profile romantic relationship. But the reality star, 42, knows what she wants going forward. “I have age limits, guys,” she told “soccer mom” girlfriends when the topic arose during the episode, per Daily Mail. “I need just a little bit more age appropriate. I need like 40s.”

During a confessional on the episode, the SKIMS maven vented about what it’s been like to be single among married women. “When you’re single and all your friends are married,” she began. “It’s like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone. I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way.”

The episode featured Kim bringing Saint, his friends, and their moms on a “Soccer Mom Tour Trip” of London and Paris, when one gal pal suggested there “might be some cute guys” to consider among the soccer players. Kim responded with, “Why are you all looking at me?” before launching into the discussion about age.

Kim and Pete, who was 28 at the time, dated for nine months between late 2021 and August of 2022. They notably attended the Met Gala together in May of 2022, with Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s famous sparkling dress alongside a suit and tie clad Pete.

Though the obvious age difference didn’t seem to factor into their split, Kim did open up about who she might date next in a September 2022 interview. “Absolutely no one,” she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time. Age didn’t come up, but she did agree with Kelly Ripa that she should pursue a “titan of industry” for her next relationship.

“I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist,” Kim admitted. “So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out. But I’m just not ready.”

Kim finalized her complex and lengthy divorce from ex Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she shares four children, in November of 2022, following their initial 2021 separation. Since his relationship with Kim, Pete has gone on to whirlwind romances with Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders, and most recently, Madelyn Cline.