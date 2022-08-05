Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months Of Dating

It’s a sad day in the Kardashian universe as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits. The reality star, 41, and comedian, 28, broke things off earlier “this week” a source close to Kim confirmed to HollywoodLife. The break-up also comes just two weeks after the mom-of-four visited Pete in Australia, where he is filming a new movie with Orlando Bloom and will seemingly remain for at least a few more weeks.

Pete and Kim were first romantically linked when the SKIMS founder starred as a host on Saturday Night Live. Ever since they shared that adorable kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin, the romance transferred into real life and the two started dating. The two got super serious super quickly, taking a romantic trip to the Bahamas when they were just a month into their relationship. Their friends and family seemed to think they were a good fit for each other.

“Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.” Our source added, “Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”

Pete was also seriously committed to making his relationship with Kim work. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” a separate insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.

Shortly after the duo made their relationship Instagram official, Pete added to his tattoo collection with some ink dedicated to the SKKN founder. He appeared to get an anagram reading KNSCP for her kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. He also got one that read, “my girl is a lawyer” in reference to her law studies, as well as an actual branding reading, “Kim.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out that way. The couple had their fair share of obstacles working against them throughout their relationship. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West certainly didn’t make things easy for them. He had been hurling insults at the SNL actor both on social media and in his song lyrics. His threats got to the point where Kim expressed concern for Pete’s safety that Ye inevitably leaked to his Instagram.