Kanye West Thinks It’s ‘Disrespectful’ Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To His 40th Birthday Spot

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are celebrating their newfound romance in the Bahamas and Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has been feeling some type of way about it, per our EXCLUSIVE source.

Kim Kardashian, 41, just took her new lover boy Pete Davidson, 28, to a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, and apparently, it’s a spot her ex, Kanye West, 44, knows all too well. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago. Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”

Baker’s Bay is definitely an ideal spot to take your loved one, as the dreamy locale is known for its pink sand beaches, crystalline waters, and idyllic scenery. It also boasts luxurious villas, an 18-hole oceanfront golf course, and an amazing spa. Kim has definitely been taking all that luxury in on her vacation with the SNL comedian, as she recently posted an ultra-sexy bikini shot soaking up the Bahamian sun. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo, using an iconic Mariah Carey for her message. Pete was not pictured in the photo, but the lovebirds were spotted boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground.

Meanwhile, although Ye may be a little offended about Kim’s dalliance with Pete in the Bahamas, he’s been having quite the whirlwind romance of his own with actress Julia Fox, 31. In addition to romantic date nights in Miami and NYC, the newfound pair reveled in a mini photo shoot together and Julia wrote about her experience with the rapper for Interview magazine. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” Julia revealed to the outlet. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”

