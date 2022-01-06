Kim Kardashian Posts Bikini Selfie While Enjoying Bahamas Vacation With Pete Davidson

The New Year is kicking off with some rest and relaxation for Kim Kardashian. While vacationing with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas, she posted a photo of herself lounging in the sun in her bikini.

Kim Kardashian is living her best life on vacation with Pete Davidson. The reality star jetted to the Bahamas with her man earlier this week, and is taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather while on the island. Kim took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to share a photo of herself lounging on a chair in the sun, wearing a skimpy brown bikini that tied around her neck. She has headphones in and sunglasses on while blocking her eyes from the bright sun, with her tan skin on full display.

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo, using a lyric from Mariah Carey for her message. Pete was not in the photo, but the lovebirds were pictured boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground.

Kim and Pete have been going strong since October. The two connected when Kim hosted SNL at the beginning of that month, and were spotted hanging out together in California just a few weeks later. Then, Kim spent some time in New York, and even ventured to Pete’s native Staten Island for a romantic date night. Pete celebrated his November birthday at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, and was in California around Christmas for some more quality time with Kim. Although Kim and Pete seemingly spent New Year’s Eve apart, with Pete in Miami to host a special with Miley Cyrus, they clearly reconnected shortly afterward.

Meanwhile, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has been photographed spending time with actress Julia Fox at the beginning of 2022. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and amidst the process of the split being finalized, she asked a judge to “terminate and bifurcate” the pair’s marital status in December. Kanye has been publicly trying to win Kim back, but these days, she seems to only have eyes for Pete!