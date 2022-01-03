Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami.

Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.

The Italian-American actress looked stunning as usual as she walked along the shore with her pals. Julia wore a figure-hugging black ‘Miami’ Balenciaga backless top and skintight black leather pants. Her long hair was styled straight and parted down the middle. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. Julia went with a small black handbag and finished her look off with a few pair of stud earrings and a dainty silver cuff bracelet.

Julia was seen earlier in the day relaxing on Kanye’s hotel balcony. She wore the same Balenciaga top she was spotted wearing on the beach, however, she pulled her hair back in a low bun and wore white pants while soaking up the sun.

The brunette beauty and the “Flashing Lights” rapper were photographed the evening before while celebrating the new year in style. The pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.

Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood.

Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year in February after six years of marriage. Together they share four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The Skims founder has since moved on with Pete Davidson. Kanye was briefly linked to supermodel Irina Shayk and model Vinetria.