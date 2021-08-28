See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Skintight Black Dress & Over The Knee Boots As Kim Calls Her ‘The Flyest’

Khloe Kardashian
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Balenciaga babe! Khloe Kardashian posed seductively against a pricey black Rolls Royce in a sexy new Instagram photo on Aug. 28.

Khloe Kardashian came to slay. The 37-year-old sizzled as she posed up a storm in a skintight black dress and suede over-the-knee boots by French luxury label Balenciaga on Saturday, Aug. 28. “Pretending to be a night owl,” she captioned the evening snap, which included her seductively posing against a pricey black Rolls Royce car. Another black vehicle — a Cadillac — appeared behind the Good American founder as she gave the camera a smoldering look.

The reality star kept her center-parted blonde hair off to the left, showing off her smokey eye shadow and light nude lipstick. It’s unclear where the photo was taken, however, her sister Kim Kardashian, 40, has notably been wearing plenty of Balenciaga lately due to ex Kanye West, 44. The Yeezy designer has enlisted the help of Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia as the creative director for his recent Donda listening parties, which has so far included two events in Atlanta, Georgia and one in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Kim sported all red and black Balenciaga fits at the first two events, along with an eyebrow raising white wedding dress at the Chicago one just days ago (also, of course, by Balenciaga). Khloe joined Kim for the initial event, however, it’s unclear if she was in attendance for the Chicago one, as well.

The SKIMS founder was one of the first to show love on Khloe’s latest photo, writing “THEE FLYEST!!!!!!!” along with three fire emojis in the comments. Sister Kylie Jenner, 24, chimed in with a heart eye emoji, while BFF Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray were also loving the post. “Goodness, goddess gracious!” Khadijah wrote after Malika commented with a black heart and fire emojis.

It’s no surprise to see Khloe dropping some ultra-sexy photos on the ‘gram given her intense fitness routine! The mom-of-one regularly shares updates from her gym escapades, including sweat sessions on the treadmill, steppers, and more. Working with French trainer Joël Bouraïma, the Calabasas native recently shared a detailed step-by-step fitness plan to her social media account on Aug. 22. “Don’t forget to stretch before and after your workout,” she shared, before detailing three sets of circuits that included squats, deadlifts, jump roping and more.

