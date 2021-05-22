Kendall & Kylie Jenner & Kim & Khloe Kardashian All Slay In Plunging Looks At 818 Tequila Party — Pics

Kendall Jenner wore a tiny tie crop stop for a ’70s inspired look as she hosted a bash at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy for her tequila brand!

The KarJenner clan was out in full force for Kendall Jenner, 25! The sisters slayed their sexy looks as they showed support for the model’s freshly dropped tequila brand 818. Younger sister Kylie Jenner, 23, looked drop dead gorgeous as she arrived for the launch party at West Hollywood in a plunging black jumpsuit on Friday, May 21. The jumper included a bustier style top held together with a flirty lace-up detail, which she showed off on Instagram before heading out with Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 36. The festivities started at The Nice Guy before the group headed to Craig’s nearby for dinner.

Kim went for a jumpsuit look as well, channeling Destiny’s Child‘s “Survivor” in a monochromatic camo look with cut out details. She paired the outfit with her go to strappy sandals, a brown suede purse and bold earrings. As always, the mom-of-four’s makeup was flawless with a darker nude lip and her signature luscious lashes.

Meanwhile, Kendall evolved the ’70s with her tiny crop top and low rise suede pants! The Stuart Weitzman model’s flowy top included a tie detail and flared sleeves, fitting with imagery for her 818 tequila brand.

Khloe didn’t disappoint with a strapless black tube top and a wide legged leather pant as she arrived, still rocking a protective black face mask. The Good American founder kept her ‘bronde’ colored hair center parted and in a loose curl as it draped over her shoulders. Rocking a long white manicure, she kept her accessories to a minimum with just a layered cross necklace and another chain.

Proud mom Kris Jenner, 65, was also in attendance! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch opted for a black leather blazer and dark blue jeans as she arrived with boyfriend Corey Gamble, who rocked a baby blue outfit. Kris added a pair of orange tinted glasses as she posed for photos outside. Inside the private party, boxes of Kendall’s 818 lined the walls and entry way, which Kylie filmed on her story. Kendall has teased her tequila brand for months, confirming it’s finally available for sale in California earlier this week.

The bash was star studded, with celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Kate Hudson, Drake, Travis Scott, and more in attendance.