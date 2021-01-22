Khloe Kardashian Pops Her Backside While Modeling Good American Jeans In Hot New Pic

Khloe Kardashian modeled two chic products from her Good American brand — distressed jeans and a puffer jacket made of faux sherpa — while striking a sizzling pose for Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, knows how to model a pair of jeans! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star popped her backside while showing off her Good American brand’s “Good Legs Released Hem” jeans, which retails for $99, on the company’s Instagram page on Jan. 21. The high-rise skinny jeans featured distressed detailing on the back pockets, which drew even more attention to her toned derriere (a good style trick, we must add). Khloe paired the jeans with another Good American piece: her brand’s “Two Tone Sherpa Puffer” jacket (made of faux sherpa, don’t worry), which retails for $169. You can check out the photo, here.

“Outerwear for anywhere [check mark emoji] @khloekardashian in her favourite two tone Sherpa puffer and the Good Legs released hem,” read the photo’s caption, which was posted to the Good American Instagram page. Khloe wore sparkly silver eyeshadow and her caramel hair in loose waves for the picture as she posed against a beautiful backdrop, which appeared to be the canyons of Calabasas.

Khloe also shared a filtered, behind-the-scenes shot from the shoot on Jan. 12, which you can see above. “Morning!,” Khloe captioned the shot taken from behind. As expected of an entrepreneur running a retail brand, Khloe’s quite the fashionista — and if you’re a fan of her footwear, too, here’s where to grab her go-to Timberland boots that would go perfectly with the jeans above.

When Khloe’s not running her business, she’s hanging out with her daughter True Thompson, 2. On Jan. 20, Khloe filmed her daughter adorably singing “Let It Go” from the Frozen soundtrack as they relaxed in the backyard of their Calabasas mansion. This was also after Khloe shared a photo of her and True hanging out in reindeer print pajamas from Burts Bees Baby (you see, True’s a fashionista just like her mom). They have been enjoying one-on-one time together since returning from a happy trip to Boston, where they celebrated Christmas with True’s dad Tristan Thompson; Tristan relocated to Massachusetts after signing a $19 million contract to play for the Boston Celtics in the fall of 2020.