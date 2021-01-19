Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson, 2, Rock Matching PJs In Adorable Selfie Before Bedtime

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are the cutest mommy-daughter duo in a new selfie the Good American beauty shared on January 18! See the pair wearing matching reindeer pajamas!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are twinning in a new Instagram selfie and it might just be the cutest thing you’ll see all day! The Good American founder, 36, and her 2-year-old daughter were ready for bedtime in the sweet snap, which showed the pair in identical reindeer-print pajamas by Burts Bees Baby. The popular PJs are made of 100% organic cotton and range in size from baby to women’s and men’s.

“Sweet Dreams,” Khloe, whose dewy fresh face was glowing in the photo, wrote in her caption. The mother of one called her daughter “my angel baby,” in response to Kardashian family friend (and Kim Kardashian‘s former assistant) Stephanie Shepherd, who wrote, “all that matters in this world,” in the comments. Notably, True’s dad, and Khloe’s on-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson shared three red heart emojis in the comments.

The Boston Celtics center, 29, is no stranger to leaving sweet words and flirty compliments on Khloe’s social media. More recently, Tristan referred to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as “my queen” in an Instagram comment on January 11. He shared the latter message under a sultry photoshoot clip that showed Khloe modeling an animal-print look by Good American.

While Khloe and Tristan have had their fair share of relationship ups and downs — since they first got together in 2016 — they appear to be going strong. The couple, who got back together last summer while they were quarantined together in LA, also spent the holidays together. On Christmas Day, Khloe was spotted at a Boston airport with their daughter, heading back to LA after spending an “early Christmas” with Tristan. The trio reunited to spend New Year’s together as a family.

Following the news of Tristan’s new NBA contract with the Celtics last November, fans questioned if Khloe would move to Boston to be closer to True’s dad. At the time, HollywoodLife learned that Khloe would remain in LA amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still the case. “Khloe’s plan will be to stay in L.A. with True during the pandemic, and Tristan will see them when he can,” a source close to the situation said, explaining, “It’s too early to say how comfortable they’ll feel about visiting frequently.”