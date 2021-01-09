Khloe Kardashian Posts Mirror Selfie In Good American Sweats & Fans Think She Looks Just Like Sister Kendall

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a gorgeous selfie in front of workout equipment and her followers pointed out how similar her features were to Kendall Jenner’s.

Is that Khloe Kardashian or Kendall Jenner? That’s what the former had people asking when she shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram! In the pic, the 36-year-old is bending down with one knee on the floor as she poses in a dark green sweatshirt and matching Good American sweatpants. She’s holding up her phone with one hand and has her other hand resting on her cheek as a bunch of workout equipment is behind her.

“This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting 🙏🏽) I’ll be ready,” she captioned the epic snapshot.

Once the pic was posted, followers quickly took to the comments section to gush over how much Khloe looked like 25-year-old Kendall, who can be seen below, in the pic. “I thought that was Kendall at first no joke,” one follower wrote to which Khloe replied, “OMG stoooopppppp” with kissing emojis. Another wrote, “I mean Kendall is your twin” and Khloe joked, “in my dreams.”

A third agreed with the comment, “At first glance I thought this was Kendall” and Khloe replied again by hilariously saying, “I’m skipping from this comment.” A fourth admitted they thought it was Kendall as well and Khloe explained her own thoughts as to why it might look like her younger sis.

“this is so funny to me. What a complement! I guess when a phone covers more than half my face I look like her LOL,” she wrote. “no seriously I so appreciate the compliment. I’m going to hold a cell phone in front of half my face more often.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe’s looks have been compared to her one of her sisters. The mom-of-one has also showed off pics that looked very similar to her other younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 23, in 2019 and 2020. In the first Instagram photo, she had blonde hair with dark roots like Kylie had at the time while wearing nude makeup and a tight corset top. In the second, she had dark hair while wearing a tie-dye hoodie and black leather skirt.

Khloe pointed out her own opinion about the latter photo in the caption. “I look so young in this photo,” she wrote. “I love it. Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!”