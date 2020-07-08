Khloe Kardashian Fans Think She ‘Looks Like Kylie’ As She Shows Off Her Dark Hair In New Pic

Is that you, Khloe Kardashian?! The reality star was quite unrecognizable in a new Instagram photo on July 7 — and fans even started mistaking her for Kylie Jenner!

Khloe Kardashian is the latest star to model a sweatshirt from Scott Disick’s Talentless collection on Instagram. She posted her pic in the hoodie to Instagram on July 7, and she’s wearing the tie-dye look on top of a sexy leather skirt, which she paired with white sneakers. Her new, long dark hairstyle is also on full display in the image.

For weeks now, Khloe has been shocking fans with her new look — which many have deemed as ‘unrecognizable’ — on social media. In the caption of her latest photo, she even pointed out that she didn’t look quite like herself. “I look so young in this photo,” she wrote. “I love it. Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!” Fans flooded the comments section in agreement with Khloe’s statement, and many even pointed out that she looked JUST like her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

“That isn’t Kylie?!” one person wrote, while another added, “I thought this was Kylie for a sec,” and someone else wrote, “I’m getting all the Kylie vibes.” Someone else also said, “Is anyone going to tell her she has Kylie’s face?” Khloe just turned 36 and is 14 years older than Kylie, so this is quite a comparison!

In addition to her new look, Khloe has also made headlines recently for her relationship with ex, Tristan Thompson. Although the two broke up in Jan. 2019 after Tristan cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, they’ve been spending a lot of time together ever since the coronavirus lockdown began in March. Tristan helped throw Khloe’s 36th birthday party in June, and the exes also spent the Fourth of July together with family and friends.

Some fans even began speculating that Khloe and Tristan might be engaged after they spotted the reality star wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. However, she took to Twitter to shut down those rumors. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol,” Khloe tweeted. “Basically my daily thoughts for 2020. But for real….wtf lol people just be talking.” She did not, however, reveal the exact status of her relationship with the NBA star.