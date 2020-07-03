Khloe Kardashian Denies Engagement Speculation With Tristan Thompson: ‘WTF, People Just Be Talking’

Fans were certain NBA star Tristan Thompson had popped the question to Khloe Kardashian when she was spotted wearing a ring — but the reality star quickly denied the speculation.

New day, same Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson drama! Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were certain the former couple, who have been fueling the rumor mill for months, were engaged after KoKo was spotted wearing a massive ring. However, the Good American mogul took to Twitter to quickly shut down the speculation. “Wait… what? lol,” she wrote on July 2.

She then added, “I just came online and I’m even confused lol. Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.” When a fan tweeted, “Khloé confused made us all confused and we don’t know what we are confused about,” the reality star simply wrote back, “Hahahah.”

It all began when the newly-minted 36-year-old was spotted flashing a giant ring on her finger while celebrating her birthday on June 27. In the pic, fans could just glimpse a stunning diamond that she was wearing on her left ring finger and immediately took to the comment section of the post with questions. “Can we talk about that huge rock on her finger please,” one fan wrote with a ring, double heart, and emoji with a monocle. Another admirer left their own thoughts, writing, “We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr.”

Nevertheless, it seems we were all mistaken as Khloe denied that the rock.. sorry, the ring, meant she was engaged. Once the party was over, Khloe took to her Instagram story to thank her family and friends — including Tristan, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter True.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!” Khloe gushed. “You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you,” Khloe said, thanking Tristan, her sister Kylie Jenner, 22, party planner, Mindy Weiss, florist, Jeff Leatham, and her assistant, Alexa Okyle in the post. During her birthday, Tristan shared a sweet tribute and has been even leaving a number of flirty comments on her recent posts! We’re certain there’ll be a lot more Khloe / Tristan drama where this came from.