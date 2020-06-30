Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumors With Tristan Thompson After Fans See ‘Huge Rock On Her Ring Finger’

Khloe Kardashian fans took to the comment section of an IG post that seemingly showed a giant ring on Khloe’s left hand! See what fans thought of the rock.

Khloe Kardashian was showing off more than just her amazing party and glam for her birthday on June 27. The stunning Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, also flashed a giant ring that she sported on her finger in one carousel post of photos, which featured her brother, Rob Kardashian, 33, and sister, Kendall Jenner, 24. In the pic, fans could just glimpse a stunning diamond that she was wearing on her left ring finger, leading them to believe that she was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson, 29!

Fans immediately took to the comment section of the post, and they had some questions. “Can we talk about that huge rock on her finger please,” one fan wrote with a ring, double heart, and emoji with a monocle. Another admirer left their own thoughts, writing, “We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr.” Some, however, simply chose to admire “The ring sorry I mean the ROCK,” as one fan wrote.

The enquiring comments come just after Khloe’s stunning birthday bash, which included members of her family, close friends, her two-year-old daughter True, and her ex. The pink-clad affair looked absolutely incredible, and Khloe showed off her new brunette ‘do and sported a cute, near-matching outfit with her adorable daughter!

Once the party was over, however, Khloe took to her Instagram story to thank her family and friends who helped make the occasion so special. “Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!” Khloe gushed. “You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you,” Khloe thanked Tristan, her sister Kylie Jenner, 22, party planner, Mindy Weiss, florist, Jeff Leatham, and her assistant, Alexa Okyle in the post. During her birthday, Tristan shared a sweet tribute and has been leaving a number of flirty comments on her recent posts!

Since their February 2019 split, Khloe and Tristan have seriously come a long way. The two have been incredibly active in their daughter’s life and have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship despite rumors among fans that the two are definitely back together. Khloe, however, has been adamant about her independence, and is entering her 36th year with all the confidence in the world.