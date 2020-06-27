Tristan Thompson Thanks God For ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Loving’ Khloe Kardashian On Her 36th Birthday

Tristan Thompson left the sweetest message for Khloe Kardashian on her 36th birthday next to a beautiful photo of them with their daughter True.

Tristan Thompson poured his heart out when talking about how much Khloe Kardashian truly means to him. The NBA superstar, 28, wrote a lengthy Instagram caption about her on Saturday, June 27, which happened to be her 36th birthday. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he penned. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

The photo that came with his epic tribute couldn’t have been more adorable as it showed him and Khloe lounging with their super precious daughter True, 2. Khloe posted another cute snap of him and their little one on Father’s Day where the twosome just happened to be wearing matching camouflage outfits.

Tristan has a lengthy history of keeping people guessing about the status of his and Khloe’s relationship thanks to all the flirty comments he has left on her social media pages since they officially split up last year. He hailed her as a “queen” in the comments section of a photo of her rocking a sexy plunging bodysuit on Friday, June 26.

Perhaps something really amazing happened between them on Father’s Day as a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVE details on what the KarJenner women had planned. “Khloe will make it special for Tristan and Kim (Kardashian) plans to shower Kanye from their kids. They all really like to do art projects with their kids so it’ll probably be something homemade.”

Kim has also warmed up to Tristan recently after all the drama they had together amid his cheating scandal. “He’s, like, honestly so nice,” Kim said while shooting hoops with Scott Disick, 37, in a bonus scene from season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard … He’s really trying really hard. And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”