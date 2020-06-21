See Pic
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo Of ‘Twins’ Tristan Thompson & Daughter True, 2, In Matching Outfits On Father’s Day

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson are still on good terms, and the ‘KUWTK’ star posted an adorable Father’s Day tribute to him.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is celebrating her ex Tristan Thompson, 29, today! The former couple share an adorable daughter True Thompson, 2, and Khloe took the opportunity to post the sweetest pic of her mini-me twinning with her dad! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on June 21 to wish the NBA star a happy Father’s Day.

“You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” she captioned a photo which highlighted the strong family resemblance between the daddy-daughter duo. In the pic, True was cozied up to her dad, while wearing a matching camouflage outfit. Our hearts! Khloe also paid tribute to the other men in her life, including her late father, and her brother-in-laws. Caitlyn JennerScott Disick, and Kylie Jenner‘s ex Travis Scott all got shoutouts from the Good American founder.

True and her daddy 💚🥺

Khloe certainly isn’t the only member of the KarJenner clan paying tribute to important men in their lives. Kim Kardashian, 39, also took to Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day by posting two new pics that show her husband Kanye West, 43, spending family time with their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, as well as his father Ray. In the snapshots, the proud rapper is smiling as Kim and his kids are all acting casual and looking in different directions.

Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 64, also included him in her special Father’s Day post, which also featured her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian as well as the other fathers of her grandkids, Scott DisickTravis Scott, and Tristan Thompson. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there,” Kris wrote in the post. “How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you!”