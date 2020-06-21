Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics With 4 Kids & ‘Best Dad’ Kanye West On Father’s Day: ‘I Love You So Much’

Kim Kardashian shared two new family pics of her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm adorably spending loving time with their father Kanye West and grandfather Ray in a sweet Father’s Day post.

Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day by posting two new pics that show her husband Kanye West, 43, spending family time with their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, as well as his father Ray. In the snapshots, which can be seen HERE, the family is standing outside on what appears to be a wooden balcony with green hills behind them. The proud rapper is smiling in one pic as Kim and his kids are all acting casual and looking in different directions, and he is posing seriously with two of his four kids in the the other as his own dad sits on a big hay bale.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” Kim’s caption for the sweet post read. Fans made sure to respond with their own Father’s Day wishes for Kanye and complimented the pics. “You have such a beautiful family!” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Lovely family happy fathers day to u all x Blessings x.” Many others just simply put, “Happy Father’s Day, Kanye!”

Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 64, also included him in her special Father’s Day post, which also featured her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian as well as the other fathers of her grandkids, Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and Tristan Thompson. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there,” Kris wrote in the post. “How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you!”

Kanye’s special day as a dad comes right around his oldest daughter North’s birthday. The young girl turned seven on June 15 and she received many well wishes, including a memorable one from Kim that showed off various throwback photos of her over the years. “Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7,” Kim wrote in the caption. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

We’re wishing Kanye and all the other fathers out there a wonderful Father’s Day!