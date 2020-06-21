See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kris Jenner Disses Ex Caitlyn By Leaving Her Out Of Father’s Day Post

Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan magazine's 50th birthday celebration at Ysabel, in West Hollywood, Calif Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration, West Hollywood, USA - 12 Oct 2015
Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner Kendall & Kylie Collection launch event, New York, America - 08 Feb 2016
Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016
Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Penelope Disick, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner The Kardashians arriving at Calvary Community Church, Los Angeles, America - 05 Apr 2015 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take North to the Calvary Community Church as they celebrate Easter with Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kris Jenner shared a Father’s Day tribute to the dad’s in her life — but fans were quick to point out that Caitlyn Jenner was noticeably missing from the post.

Kris Jenner is celebrating all of the fathers in her life today — from her late husband Robert Kardashian to her son-in-laws, but one person was curiously missing from her Instagram post. “Where is Caitlyn?” fans were quick to ask in the comments section of her pic. The June 21 collage featured photos of Kanye West with his four kids, Tristan Thompson with daughter True, Travis Scott with little Stormi, Scott Disick with his three mini-me’s, son Rob with his daughter Dream, and a snap of the late Robert with his four children.

Noticeably missing was 70-year-old Cait, who is the father to Kris’ daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Kris what about Caitlyn? Y’all really need to reconcile bcos life is really short,” one fan commented, while another wrote “2 of ur daughters daddy is missing….” Kris captioned the collage, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you!”

This isn’t the first time Caitlyn has been snubbed by her family. While filming the UK version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, the show coordinated contestants to receive care packages and letters from loved ones to read on the air. However, Caitlyn didn’t receive a message from any of her six children including Kylie and Kendall Jenner — or her former step-kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian— and fans were outraged!

kris jenner
Kris Jenner posted a Father’s Day tribute. Image: Shutterstock

“Very sad to see  @Caitlyn_Jenner not receiving a letter from her children again. Watching everyone else reading their letters from family must have broken her heart. Lucky she received one from her partner,” fan @KATLIFE12345 tweeted, referencing a note from Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins, 22. “where dafuq was @Caitlyn_Jenner
family? Should be ashamed #kardashianappeal,” @Alibal9973 wrote, adding “Totally lost respect for kardashian jenner family in their treatment aka lack of support to @Caitlyn_Jenner.”