Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Wish ‘Northie’ A Happy 7th Birthday With Cute Throwback Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more gave shout-outs to North West on her 7th birthday and they shared adorable pics, including one of her and Penelope Disick wearing matching tie-dye shirts.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, proved she’s a loving aunt on June 15 when she was one of the KarJenners who shared cute pics to honor her niece North West on her 7th birthday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a cute message alongside pics of North and her own daughter Penelope Disick, 7, rocking similar tie-dye sweatshirts while happily posing outside underneath an epic blue sky. “my Northie birthday girl,” she wrote in the caption for the photos.

North’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, 64, also wished her granddaughter a Happy Birthday with more cute Instagram photos. Her series of pics included North posing by herself in memorable moments and some with family members such as her mom Kim Kardashian and her dad Kanye West. She wrote a sweet and loving message in the caption for the post and it proved just how much she loves North.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!” the caption read. “You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart… what a blessing you are Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together 💕💕💕”

Kim also wished North happiness a little later in the day and her post reflected a mother’s love through and through. In addition to posting several photos of the birthday girl, she wrote a message that revealed her disbelief of how fast her oldest daughter has grown.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7,” the message read. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

We’ll be on the lookout for more birthday posts for North as the day comes to a close!