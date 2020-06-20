Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her Friendship With Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson: ‘He’s Really Nice’

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and praised him for ‘trying really hard’ in a ‘KUWTK’ bonus scene.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is totally here for a Tristan Thompson, 29, comeback! In a bonus scene from season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty mogul opened up about her newfound friendship with the NBA player following his attempt to mend fences with his ex Khloe, 35, and her family. “He’s, like, honestly so nice,” Kim said while shooting hoops with Scott Disick, 37. During the chat, she recapped her spontaneous New York City dinner date with Tristan, which aired on KUWTK back in February.

The SKIM founder said the pair’s catch up was “good”, adding, “He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard … He’s really trying really hard. And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.” Scott them chimed in, “To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid with hates him would be, like, a horrible feeling. No matter what, he’s still within the family.”

Khloe and Tristan, who share their two-year-old daughter True, haven’t reunited romantically after back-to-back cheating scandals, including the time Tristan inappropriately kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22. However, the pair have been spending more time together in recent months, including for True’s second birthday in April.

Then, the pair attended a pal’s birthday party together, and NBA star, Jordan Clarkson, posted a video on his Instagram Story that showed them looking quite close during the celebration. The video showed the group singing “Happy Birthday,” and Tristan noticeably had his arm wrapped around Khloe’s waist when the cameras flashed to the pair. Although the rumor mill has been abuzz with reports the pair are back together — there’s “nothing to it”. A source close to the KarJenner sis told HollywoodLife exclusively that the duo have a good relationship, but it’s not romantic.

“Despite being out together and Tristan putting his arm around Khloe, there’s nothing to it. They’re in a really great place but are not back together,” the source dished. “Khloe has made it clear she’s not interested in being back with Tristan or dating anyone. They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it. They’re not hooking up, they don’t act like a couple but love one another very much.”