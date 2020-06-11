Watch
Tristan Thompson Sweetly Wraps His Arm Around Khloe Kardashian At Friend’s Bday Party — Watch

Tristan Thompson appears to be back in Khloe Kardashian’s good graces, as she allowed him to wrap an arm around her waist at a pal’s birthday bash — and it was caught on video!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are once again fueling rumors that they might be back together! The pair attended a pal’s birthday party together this week, and NBA star, Jordan Clarkson, posted a video on his Instagram Story that showed them looking quite close during the celebration. The video showed the group singing “Happy Birthday,” and Tristan noticeably had his arm wrapped around Khloe’s waist when the cameras flashed to the pair.

This sweet showing of PDA comes a year and a half after Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan due to him cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. The pair eventually got to an amicable place as co-parents to their daughter, True Thompson, 2, but now, fans are convinced that their relationship has turned into something more once again. Khloe and Tristan have been spending quite a bit of time together over the last several months, as he’s been staying in Los Angeles amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Even fellow KarJenner family members were convinced that something was going on between these two at the beginning of quarantine. A Keeping Up With the Kardashians preview showed the family discussing the situation over video chat, and both Scott Disick and Kris Jenner admitted that they thought Khloe and Tristan were sleeping together again. A few weeks later, rumors even surfaced online that Khloe was pregnant with Tristan’s child, although she made sure to shut down the speculation on Twitter.

So far, there’s no confirmation that Khloe and Tristan are actually back together. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Khloe is embracing all the time that the NBA star has been able to spend with their daughter while isolating in L.A. “It’s made him really step up [as a dad],” our source explained. “[At one point], Khloe thought she would never speak to Tristan again, and now they talk all the time, whether they’re together or not.”

Amidst the stay-at-home orders, True turned two years old in April, and Khloe and Tristan teamed up to throw her an at-home birthday party with just the two of them in attendance. The bash was Trolls themed, and both Khloe and Tristan shared sweet photos and videos with their little girl following the celebration. Things are definitely back on track for these two!