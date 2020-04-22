Exclusive
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Spending So Much Time With Her & True While In Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
After Khloe Kardashian thought she could ‘never even speak’ to Tristan Thompson again, they’re spending a lot more time together amid quarantine, and we’ve learned if Koko regrets this reunion.

What a difference a year – and a global pandemic – can make. A year after Khloe Kardashian kicked Tristan Thompson to the curb for cheating ways, the two reunited to celebrate daughter True Thompson’s second birthday. Since then, Khloe and Tristan have defied social distancing orders to reunite more than once, and an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Koko wouldn’t have it any other way. “Khloe & Tristan have seen one another pretty much daily since he came to LA. He’s been spending a lot of time with True and plays with her, and that, of course, makes her incredibly happy.”

“This lockdown has freed up so much time for Tristan,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “so he’s almost forced to see them daily and engage more with True.” This constant interaction has, according to the source, “made him really step up,” and both he and Khloe are “getting back to a better place” because of it. While it’s safe to say that 2020 is not turning out how anyone planned, for Khloe, it’s been a total 180 from 2019 regarding her baby daddy. “A year ago Khloe thought she could never even speak to Tristan again and now they talk all the time whether they’re together or not.

“Most of their conversations have to do about True,” the insider continues,” but they’re friends again, so it’s a very positive step.” Khloe, according to the source, also instituted some ground rules while Tristan is out in LA. “When Tristan isn’t with them, he’s not seeing anyone else. Khloe had a long talk with him about her rules and that was one of them during the quarantine. He’s a really good dad and he gets it. Because of this, nobody was surprised he was a part of Kourtney [Kardashian’s birthday] drive by.

Tristan was among the troops who lined the street outside of Kourtney’s home to wish her a happy 41st birthday. The KarJenner crew – including Kendall Jenner, Khloe, Tristan, and True – filled the streets with their cars, honking and screaming birthday greetings to a very surprised Kourt.

While Tristan is getting back in the KarJenner family’s good graces, don’t think that he and Khloe are back together. Though they’ve reunited during this time of coronavirus, an insider told HollywoodLife that things between the two are “still the same.” They “still aren’t back together or even close to it.” However, it seems that Khloe isn’t all that upset that he decided to spend the rest of his quarantine with her in LA.