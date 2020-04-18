Khloe Kardashian reunited with Tristan Thompson and the KarJenner gang — including Kendall Jenner and North West — for this epic quarantine surprise!

Kourtney Kardashian may not be able to throw a big birthday bash this year, but she’s celebrating 41 in style thanks to her amazing family and friends! The KarJenner crew all came together to surprise her with an epic drive-by party on Saturday, April 18, and it was so sweet. In a video posted by little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, a slew of cars could be seen lining the Poosh founders Calabasas street as the 2012 tune “Birthday Cake” by Rihanna and Chris Brown blasted. “A quarantine birthday,” Kendall — who was joined by BFF Fai Khadra — wrote along with three heart emojis as she screamed “Happy birthday!!!”

Kourtney looked so surprised as she walked outside of her gorgeous home, holding onto son Reign, 4, as daughter Penelope, 7, trailed behind. Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson re-united for the moment, as the NBA star honked his horn and flashed an ear-to-ear grin! Clad in a black Playboy bunny mask, Khloe perched herself on the black SUV’s sunroof in Kendall’s quick video, which also caught an adorable shot of niece North West, 6, standing on top of another car with a handmade sign and balloons!

The sweet videos didn’t stop there, as Khloe also posted a few snippets from the quarantine celebration! “Woo, let’s get this parade going!” the Good American founder screamed into a megaphone, writing “car parade for @kourtneykardash’s birthday!!!” over the video. Appropriately, rapper Trap Beckham‘s track “Birthday B****” began playing as Khloe — presumably driven by Tristan as she stayed seated on the roof of her car — screamed “Kourtney, it’s your birthday!”

It was so sweet to see the street filled with cars and balloons for the oldest Kardashian sis, and we’re sure she felt the love! Khloe, 35, got Kourt’s morning started with a massive balloon delivery styled like Minnie Mouse. Over the years, Kourtney has revealed that she’s a huge Disney fan and Minnie lover, making the surprise super special. Penelope was in helping her aunt Khloe out, as the 7-year-old lined her mom’s stairs with flower petals leading her to the balloons! “They’re from Khloe and Trusel!” Kourt hilariously said, referencing True, 2, by a nickname. “The things that make me happy,” Kourtney wrote over her post, adding “omg @khloekardashian.”