Penelope Disick, 7, Is Skeptical About The Easter Bunny In Adorable Easter Quarantine Video

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a peek inside her quarantine Easter, including a video of her daughter, Penelope, showing some hesitation about whether the Easter Bunny came by the house.

Penelope Disick, 7, isn’t falling for her mom, Kourtney Kardashian’s, holiday tricks anymore! Kourtney shared a series of photos and videos from her family’s quarantined Easter celebration on April 12. In one video, she asks her son, Reign Disick, 5, whether or not the Easter Bunny ate the carrots that he left out. Reign shakes his head no, but then, Kourtney pans the camera to massive baskets of treats left on the front step. “Look, the Easter Bunny delivered presents!” she tells the kids.

However, in the background, Penelope can be heard voicing some skepticism. “No, I saw those in the garage,” she insists, to which Kourtney replies, “No, you must have seen something else, lady.” But Penelope won’t let it go, and states that she specifically saw the Louis Vuitton bag that’s in one of the baskets in the garage (yes, apparently the Kardashians give Louis Vuitton gifts for Easter). The video cuts off there, so it’s unclear whether or not Kourtney was able to convince her seven-year-old to still believe that the Easter Bunny is real.

Another photo in the set of images shows Penelope cradling the family’s dog, with Reign sticking his head in to get some love, too. Kourtney also shared pictures of her Easter brunch decor, as well as an Easter Bunny craft made by one of the kids.

The KarJenner families are all quarantined separately amidst the coronavirus pandemic, so Easter celebrations had to be done separately this year. However, Kylie Jenner, along with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi, spent the holiday with Kris Jenner in Palm Springs. Throughout quarantine, the family has been promoting their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing on Thursdays on E!.