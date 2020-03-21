Penelope Disick, 7, Rides Around On Her Scooter In A Lavish Pink Jacket — See Video

Kourtney Kardshian shared some video clips of her adorable seven-year-old daughter Penelope enjoying the outdoors and making a wish while blowing on a dandelion.

California may have a Stay at Home order in place right now because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, but that’s not stopping Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, 7, from having some fun in nature. The 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Mar. 20 to share some video clips of the cute tot riding around on her scooter outside and playing with a flower while wearing a stylish light pink coat, black pants, and sneakers. In one clip, she can be seen happily blowing on a dandelion before showing off a big smile. “make a wish,” the caption for the clip read.

One day before she posted her latest videos of Penelope, Kourtney shared what appeared to be some throwback photos of two of her kids, including Penelope, and her son Reign, 5, as they posed in Wyoming. Some of the pics showed her and the kids riding horses and just enjoying the green pastures outside. “daydreaming,” she captioned the post.

When Kourtney’s not showing off pics of her kids, she’s showing off her own gorgeous pics. Just over a week ago, on Mar. 11, she shared a photo of herself with incredibly toned abs. In the pic, she’s wearing a red bikini top under a red over shirt and red baggy pants. She’s also wearing a bucket hat as she stands in front of a pool with a fierce look on her face. “I’ll take some rain with my sunshine,” she captioned the pic.

We always look forward to seeing pics of Kourtney and her kids, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 36. We’ll be on the lookout to see what she decides to share next!