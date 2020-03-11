Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Shows Off Abs In Bikini Top After Revealing Her Beauty & Diet Secrets

Kourtney Kardashian slayed in another cute outfit that revealed her rock-hard abs. It just proves that her health and beauty secrets are definitely working.

Hours after Kourtney Kardashian shared her health and beauty secrets with the world, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted the proof it works. Kourtney, 40, posted a hotter than hot photo on March 11 to Instagram that showed her posing in red parachute pants and a matching bikini top. Her very 1990s outfit also included a bucket hat, chunky sneakers, and an oversized nylon jacket. The ensemble flaunted Kourtney’s incredibly flat and toned abs. Her fans were all about it, too. “this is beautiful,” one person commented.” You can see the photo below!

Kourtney revealed how she maintains her glowing and youthful look during an interview with Health Magazine. The Poosh founder confessed that she indulges in frequent “vampire facials” and drinks bone broth when she’s not feeling hungry enough to eat a full meal. “I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial,” she told the magazine. “It’s usually a day of downtime, but it’s something I like to do as often as I can. I do saunas.” She also revealed that she even undergoes cryotherapy with sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, from time to time.

“We felt so good afterward,” Kourtney said in the interview. “We were like, ‘Let’s do this every morning!’” As anyone who follows Kourtney on social media, or has tuned into KUWTK like, once, knows that she’s all about clean eating. She revealed that she keeps her house fully dairy-free and gluten-free. It just makes her feel better.

She does have a weakness for junk food and partakes in eating unhealthy snacks from time to time. Her faves? Cheetos and Oreos! “Recently, Kim [Kardashian] and I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it — Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix.” Who would’ve thought?