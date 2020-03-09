Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Reveals She Feels Most Desirable Naked & Embraces Her Stretch Marks

Kourtney Kardashian has never been bashful when it comes to flaunting her clothes-free body. The mother of three says she feels at her most desirable when she’s in the buff, even with her stretch marks.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has never posed full-frontal nude like her sister Kim, 39. But she has pushed the Instagram boundary limits by sharing plenty of photos in the buff from the behind or side, especially when it comes to sitting around pools or going on vacations. It turns out being naked is when Kourtney feels her sexiest. The Poosh founder talked to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her lifestyle website Rose Inc and her answer to when she feels the most desirable was, “Naked—tiger stripes and all.”

The “tiger stripes” she mentioned are the stretch marks from being pregnant with her three kids by ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7. Kourt proudly flaunted them in a an

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” one user commented on the photo. Kourtney replied with a smiley face emoji, admitting, “I love my little stripes.” Another user wrote, “

Kourtney also answered several of Rosie’s other questions with snarky comments from the infamous Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode where Kim and Kourt got in a fight and the KKW Beauty founder told her sister she was the “least interesting to look at” our of all of the Kar-Jenner sisters. Rosie asked her, “What do people get right about you?” and Kourtney told her, “That I’m the most interesting to look at.” Then she was asked. “What do people get wrong about you?” and Kourt shot back, “That I’m the least interesting to look at.” Hah! Kourtney will never forget Kim’s diss.