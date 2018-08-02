Kourtney Kardashian Screams At Kim Over Being ‘Evil’ & Calling Her Ugly : ‘F*CK YOU’

It’s on! In a new clip from the premiere of ‘KUWTK’, Kourtney Kardashian claps back at Kim for calling her ugly. Tears are shed, screaming ensues…you have to watch this!

Tensions are HIGH between the Kardashian sisters in the season 15 Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere! In a previous clip released from the season premiere, we saw Kim going off on Kourtney for refusing to be flexible with her schedule for an upcoming photoshoot. Kim called Kourt “the least interesting to look at,” among other things, and said they should just do the shoot without her! Another clip released shows Kourtney’s response to the diss — and it’s not pretty.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are hanging out at home when Khloe gets a call from Kourtney. She’s sobbing! “I’m not here to be f**king mistreated by my f**king bitch family,” she tells Khloe, her voice shaking. “Kim saying I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that?” Khloe tries to calm her down, saying Kim was just mad and didn’t mean it. That set Kourtney off, and she started critiquing Kim’s mothering!

“Khloe, you don’t say things like that! You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to,” Kourt yells. Woah! Kim walks into the room at this point, and Khloe begs her to stay quiet and not say anything. Not gonna happen. Kim screams at Kourtney that she doesn’t do “f**king sh*t” and takes the phone outside to keep the argument going.

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being. I don’t want to see you, okay? I don’t agree who you are as a human being,” Kourtney tells her. “You don’t do sh*t. So be accommodating and work around the people who do sh*t,” Kim yells back. Kris quietly tells Kim that she’s being too mean and needs to apologize to Kourtney, who’s still crying. She does, but Kourtney doesn’t accept. “F**K you, Kim. F**k you. I’m not going to live my life around people who make me not feel good on a daily basis,” she yells. “I don’t choose to be around somebody who talks to me the way that you speak to me.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. on E!