Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Competing Over Who Has Better Sex With Men & Khloe’s Judging

It doesn’t take much to trigger Kardashian sibling rivalry. Now it seems that Kim and Kourtney are debating who is having a wilder time in bed and little sister Khloe gets to cast the deciding vote. Yes, really!

Is there nothing that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian won’t fight over? The reality TV stars have taken their playful competitiveness to another level. This time Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney, 39, are in the middle of a sex contest, according to an insider who has spoken EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. As Kardashian fans will know Kourtney is having a hot romance with 25-year-old model Younes Bendjima and Kim is apparently fed up of her older sibling bragging about their bedroom antics. Our source said, “The girls can turn anything into a competition – even their sex lives. Ever since Kourtney started dating Younes she hasn’t been able to stop bragging that she’s having the best sex of her life. Her constant bragging about how much great sex she’s having really annoyed Kim and made her feel this pressure to keep up, so now she’s on a mission to outdo Kourtney.”

But how on earth can Kim compete? No offense, but at 41, her husband Kanye West is almost middle-aged. Can their love life even compare? The friend said, “It’s not going to be easy though. I mean Kourtney’s dating a guy in his 20s. Apparently his stamina is out of this world. But Kim swears Kanye has the energy of a guy half his age. She’s convinced that her sex life is better than Kourtney’s.”

Not ones to keep their rivalry between the two of them. They’re also apparently trying to get siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner involved, as well as Khloe Kardashian. Our source said, “Of course they’ve tried to drag all their sisters into this but Kylie thinks the whole thing is ridiculous and she does not like to share about what she and Travis Scott are up to. Kendall is all about it though. She likes listening and learning from Kim.” As for Khloe, the insider said, “Khloe said she’s going to be the judge and rule which sister is having the best sex ever. The contest between them is silly, but very real.” This reminds us of the time during the 2013 Kourtney & Kim Take Miami episode when Kim and Kourtney had a “vagina smell-off” and poor Khloe had to be the judge. Because, yes, the Kardashian sisters even went there!