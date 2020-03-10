Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals How Resistance Bands Can Tone Your Legs

It’s no secret that the Kardashians have fabulously toned figures & their trainer, Don-A-Matrix, shared with HollywooLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get fit like the sisters, just in time for the summer.

When it comes to the Kardashians, all three of the sisters – Kim, 39, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 35, have amazing figures which they love to show off any chance they get and luckily, their trainer, Don-A-Matrix, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get in the best shape of your life this summer, specifically with resistance bands. “To ease yourself back into the gym, you want to do workouts that will work your total body so you feel good when heading into the gym. I would probably choose a multi-functional movement, such as a push-up into a squat. This can be done on top of a Bosu/medicine Ball or not. The push-up works the total upper body, arms, chest, and back, and the squats target the lower body. The overall movement even works the core so you’re getting a full workout.”

As for how to make sure you’re going to the gym as much as possible, Don revealed, “Set yourself a detailed schedule and stick to it as much as possible. Even if you have an instance where you get lazy or can’t make a workout, look to re-establish a schedule for yourself so you can get back into a rhythm. Once you’ve developed a rhythm, it’ll become harder for you to fall out of it.” Don revealed his favorite workout that can be done anytime, anywhere, “I’m a big proponent of using resistance bands in your workouts, and that’s easy enough to use at home as long as you have space to work out in. Resistance bands are a great way to get a full-body workout anywhere on the go – it allows you to sculpt and strengthen your core, chest, arms, legs, and back.”

An ideal workout routine, Don admits, “Not to be biased, but my Don-A-Matrix method is a perfect routine to whip you into shape quickly. I came up with the Don-A-Matrix method as a way to have a specialized workout resemble a sports game. Similar to a normal basketball or football game, my workout consists of four quarters – but within each quarter, you have 3 sets of two different exercises, combined with a period of rest or relief after each quarter. The method delivers results by challenging the cardio and muscular endurance system to tone and sculpt the body while burning fat.”

Aside from just working out, maintaining a healthy diet is key and Don shared his tips for eating healthy. “If you’re trying to eat healthily – stick with a steady diet of good grains and proteins, fruits and veggies more regularly than not. For foods, I’m a fan of anything with good proteins – so turkey, chicken, eggs, tuna. If you’re going to use bread or make a sandwich, definitely go for whole wheat bread vs. anything else. If you’re active and on-the-go constantly, it’s especially important to stay hydrated too – a natural, low-calorie sports drink like BODYARMOR LYTE is my go-to. It has exactly what you need to keep yourself going throughout the day, but has no added sugar and nothing artificial.”

No matter what, Don admits, “Just stay with it. There are going to be times when you want to relax, not workout, give-up, whatever it might be – but don’t. It’s important to set goals, keep going, and workout even when you’re lazy and don’t want to. We all feel that way, it’s just a matter of getting up and getting through it because you know that you’ll feel better and accomplished afterward.”