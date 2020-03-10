Kourtney Kardashian ‘s Beauty Secrets Revealed: Vampire Facials, Intermittent Fasting, & More

Kourtney Kardashian talked about how she keeps her skin and body healthy by committing to regular face washes and clean eating and admitted that she didn’t understand how to be healthy while growing up in a ‘super-skinny era’.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is looking and feeling better than ever and it’s all because of her beauty and diet routine. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about how she handles maintaining a healthy lifestyle in mind and body with things like “vampire facials” and “bone broth” in a new interview for the Apr. cover issue of Health Magazine, which she looked radiant on.

“I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial,” she told the magazine. “It’s usually a day of downtime, but it’s something I like to do as often as I can. I do saunas. And Khloé [Kardashian] and I did cryotherapy together. We felt so good afterward. We were like, ‘Let’s do this every morning!'”

As far as food goes, Kourtney does her best to keep things organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free. “In my house, we are gluten- and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it,” she explained. “I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better. I [also] love intermittent fasting. I try to do that all the time. Sometimes if I’ve had a normal day of eating and I’m pretty full, instead of having dinner, I’ll have some bone broth, especially if I’m not feeling well or starting to get sick.”

She also admitted to treating herself when the time is right. “I would never open a can of soda. That’s just not where I would cheat,” she said. “My mom has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself. And [recently] Kim [Kardashian] and I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it—Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix. With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

Kourtney went on to explain that although she knew people trying to stay skinny would stay away from fat when she was growing up, she didn’t learn what being healthy was until she got older. “It’s interesting. I grew up in that super-skinny era,” she said. “‘Fat-free’ and calorie counting was the thing. I don’t even think about those things anymore. No one cared about carbs; it was just [about] no fat. I didn’t know what was healthy or not healthy growing up.”

Kourtney also opened up about her post-baby body after having her three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 36. “[Post-kids,] with my body, it’s become more about maintenance. As far as my workouts, I feel really good,” she confidently said. “I notice better results when I mix it up between trainers or do boxing, so I don’t get burned-out or bored. I’ve also made an effort to get into skin care. I put on a serum every day right out of the shower, under my lotion.”

The brunette beauty also proudly admitted that she is not ashamed of having stretch marks and didn’t expect how shocked fans were after she posted a past photo of herself showing them off. “I was surprised by that,” she said. “I’ve had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty. I never cared about them—I like them!”

Kourtney’s trying to show herself and her beliefs in her new brand Poosh, which includes a website to help others live their best life. “I felt like there wasn’t really [a resource] for a woman who is healthy and into wellness but also sexy and cool,” she said about her reason for starting the brand. “There is this image out there of the woman who cares about eating organic and feeding her kids that way that is somehow uncool. That’s not the case, and I wanted to make something that embodied my passions and interests.”

Kourtney’s cover issue of Health Magazine is out now.