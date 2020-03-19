Penelope Disick, 7, Rides Horses, Plays On Seesaw With Reign, 5, & More In Adorable Pics

Kourtney Kardashian admitted that she was ‘daydreaming’ while posting what looked to be throwback pics of her kids Penelope & Reign Disick having a blast in Wyoming.

It is a rare sight to see Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids outside without the paparazzi and adoring fans following their every move. Luckily the 40-year-old provided a rare glimpse of two of her kids (Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5) enjoying a carefree day outdoors in Wyoming when she shared some Instagram pics of them having a blast on Thursday, March 19. The photos might have been taken when they hit up her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s $14 million dollar ranch in the Northwestern state back in November 2019 as she captioned them with “daydreaming”. The bonding moments between Penelope and Reign could not have been more precious as they cozied up with one another while riding a seesaw in one of the pics. Aww!

There was so much more to be seen within Kourtney’s Instagram collage. She also shared snaps of her kids riding the horses amid the gorgeous Wyoming weather they were having that day. But wait… it gets so much cuter! The Poosh founder and her only daughter cuddled on the field in one of the pics where they both dressed cowgirl chic for the fun festivities. Aunt Khloe Kardashian, 35, was also present for their outdoor journey where she held onto P tightly as they gazed at one of the horses.

Kourtney and her brood are still making the best of it in the present day amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic that has become an international issue. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn’t feeling the best on Friday, March 13, and her 5-year-old tried to cheer her up by making her a very special drink.

“This is for my Mom, what makes her not sick anymore and is for when you’re sick,” Reign adorably tells the camera as Kourtney films him in the first video clip. “What’s inside?” she asks him. “Um, I don’t know cause I just forgot” he initially answers as he holds the cup.