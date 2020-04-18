Happy 41st Birthday, Kourtney Kardashian: Look Back At Her Hottest Photos Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only, Kourtney Kardashian. As the reality star turns 41, we’re reminiscing on some of her best looks ever over the years!

It’s April 18, which means Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday! The reality star is officially into her 40s, as she turns 41 this year. Unfortunately, since quarantine and social distancing regulations are still in place, Kourtney won’t be able to have a big party in true KarJenner fashion. While we’ve been deprived of amazing Kardashian fashion amidst this quarantine, we have plenty of old photos to look back on, and in honor of Kourt’s 41st, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with some of her hottest pics ever.

One of the Kourt’s sexiest recent looks was worn in 2019. Kourtney attended the amfAR Gala in February with sister Kim Kardashian and looked absolutely stunning. She rocked a black Versace dress featuring a double scoop neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit. The eldest KarJenner paired her look with pointed toe stilettos and styled her hair into a dramatic high ponytail. Kourtney clearly knows how to style a LBD. She wore a tiny sequin mini dress to her PrettyLittleThing launch event in Los Angeles on October 2017 and we’re still infatuated with it. The sparkly frock didn’t need any accessories to make it shine, but Kourtney decided to round out the ensemble with some equally shiny strappy heels.

When it comes to mini dresses in general, this mom of three is a pro. For another outing in 2019, Kourtney looked super sexy in a sparkling purple mini dress. The dress had a low-cut neckline and super high hemline, so her glowing skin was on full display. She completed the look with her hair in a slick ponytail and some hoop earrings, along with open-toed black heels.

These are just a few of Kourtney’s best looks, though. She’s one of the most fashion-forward celebs we know, so of course there are plenty of other outfits to admire. Luckily, we gathered some of her sexiest ensembles of all-time and put them in the gallery above for your viewing pleasure. Happy clicking – and happy birthday, Kourtney!