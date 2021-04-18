Gallery

Happy 42nd Birthday, Kourtney Kardashian: Look Back At Her Hottest Photos Of All-Time

kourtney kardashian
Shutterstock
Kourtney Kardashian attends the amfAR Gala New York AIDS research benefit at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York 2019 amfAR Gala , New York, USA - 06 Feb 2019
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are having lunch at Bar Pittii then she are shopping at Prada and What Goes Around Comes Around vintage store in Soho, New York, NY on October 10, 2020.
Kourtney Kardashian Dior Men's Show, Backstage, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019 Wearing Tom Ford for Gucci, Vintage, Shoes By Manolo Blahnik
Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a black low cut dress as she arrives at the Poppy club to celebrate and promote her clothing collection in West Hollywood
In honor of Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd birthday, we’re looking back at some of her hottest outfits ever!

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating another trip around the sun on April 18! The reality star turns 42 this year, and she has many reasons to celebrate. For the big day, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and looking back at some of the sexiest outfits that Kourtney has ever worn. From little black dresses to short shorts and more, Kourtney definitely knows how to dress to impress.

Black Leather Dress

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian in a leather dress. (Shutterstock)

In December 2019, Kourtney attended the Dior Men’s Fashion Show in Miami. She wore a black leather dress with thin straps, paired with strappy, open-toed heels. Although the dress reached down to Kourt’s knees, it provided a sexy, dominatrix style for her night out. She wore her hair in wet curls, with minimal jewelry and subtle makeup to complete the edgy look.

Purple Slip Dress

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian in a purple dress. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to mini dresses, Kourtney is definitely a pro. She’s even mastered the art of wearing lingerie as clothing! In June 2019, Kourtney enjoyed a night out with some friends, and she wore a purple slip dress for the occasion. The ensemble featured lace detailing on the edges, and could easily be doubled as a nightgown. However, Kourt dressed it up with some heels and it was the perfect mini for a night on the town!

High Slit Dress

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a high-slit dress. (Shutterstock)

Another one of Kourt’s sexiest looks was worn in Feb. 2019. Kourtney attended the amfAR Gala with sister Kim Kardashian and looked absolutely stunning. She rocked a black Versace dress featuring a double scoop neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit. The eldest KarJenner paired her look with pointed toe stilettos and styled her hair into a dramatic high ponytail.

These are just a few of Kourtney’s best looks, though. She’s one of the most fashion-forward celebs we know, so of course there are plenty of other outfits to admire. Luckily, we gathered some of her sexiest ensembles of all-time and put them in the gallery above for your viewing pleasure. Happy clicking – and happy birthday, Kourtney!