Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Legs In Pastel Daisy Dukes Ahead Of 41st Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reminisced on pre-quarantine times with a throwback photo taken in Sardinia! The ‘KUWTK’ star was wearing a pair of Jacquemus shorts that highlighted her tan, lean legs.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is reflecting on a time she could wear daisy dukes outside her house! On April 9, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself nailing the balance between chic and fierce in Jacquemus‘ baby blue boca maxi-pockets shorts, which was taken in Sardinia. She paired the summer essential with an ivory blazer, grey button-up shirt, gladiator sandals and olive clutch, matching the Mediterranean vibes of the coastal Italian island.

Kourtney visited Sardinia amid her great European tour in the summer of 2019! The Poosh blogger knows the importance of saving up (photos, that is) for a rainy day. Being in quarantine hasn’t affected the quality of her fashion posts, such as when she shared a “throwback” photo of herself in a vintage tiger print Roberto Cavalli dress on April 6. It appeared to be the same exact dress that her sister Kim Kardashian, 39, wore during her trip to Cabo in Jan. 2020 (yet another reminder of vacations during a pre-pandemic era).

Just because Kourtney has been staying inside and sharing fashion posts, doesn’t mean there hasn’t been any shortage of family drama in recent headlines. KUWTK is still airing new episodes, and the show finally played out the infamous physical showdown between Kourtney and Kim in the Season 18 premiere on March 26. On that very same day, Kourtney revealed that she quit the family show in response to a fan on Twitter. Kourt had repeatedly made it clear that she prioritizes being a mother over work to her sisters!

Kourtney is now just a little over a week away from her 41st birthday! Fans will remember Kourtney’s tearful conversation with Khloe Kardashian, 35, leading up to her 40th birthday a year prior on KUWTK. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’,” she told Khloe, sharing her anxieties about leaving her 30’s behind. Now that Kourt has stepped away from the family show, we’ll be looking towards her social media for her birthday thoughts this year!