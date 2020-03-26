‘KUWTK’: Kim Charges At Kourtney & Slaps Her After Explosive Fight & Weeks Of Tension

The drama between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian comes to a head during the March 26 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and it results in a physical fight like we’ve never seen before on the show.

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with major tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, over Kourt not wanting to share her personal life on the show. She threatened to quit, but decided to return for season 18, which premiered on March 26. Unfortunately, to Kim and Khloe’s disappointment, Kourtney still didn’t have a great attitude about being back on camera. “She could have made the decision to quit,” Khloe complained. “She chose to not quit, but she’s here today, exactly where we left off. It’s affecting my mood that she’s so miserable that we’re here doing our job that she has agreed to.”

The tension continued a few days later, when Kourtney expressed concern over a bill she had to pay from the family’s recent trip to Costa Rica. She wanted the show’s production company to pay part of the fee, since they filmed while on the trip, nad Khloe tried to mediate the situation. “This is the time I get annoyed,” Kourtney told her sister. “Because why are you involving yourself? You don’t know the whole story and you don’t know all the details, so why are you getting involved?” Kourtney explained that she was pissed that Khloe didn’t “have her back” and that she was “siding with production when it has nothing to do with [her].”

The two got into it again during another confrontation after that. Khloe accused Kourtney of acting like an “a**hole,” which she insisted she wasn’t. At that point, Kim jumped in, and Kourtney started to feel ganged up on. “For years, it was Khloe and I against Kim, and for the last three years, it’s been such a different dynamic where it’s Kim and Khloe against me,” Kourtney explained in a confessional. “It’s just these little jabs and comments all the time, and it’s just so frustrating. I feel like my attitude back to them is a reflection of how they’re treating me.”

Khloe accused Kourtney of becoming a “different person,” while Kourtney said that her sisters aren’t good about “dealing with change.” In a confessional, Khloe added, “I just want us to get over this weird stage that we’re in right now, but I feel like nothing is working. There’s never a right time to talk about it. Everything’s combative. I don’t know what to do. I want a resolution, but if she doesn’t, then she just has to articulate that and I’ll just have to deal with my s***.”

The whole thing came to blows when the three sisters, along with Kendall Jenner, got together to discuss Kylie Jenner missing a work obligation in Paris due to a severe illness. Kim claimed that she and Khloe would never miss something for work, no matter how sick they were, and Kourtney and Kendall got offended that she dissed their work ethic. “You act like I don’t do s***,” Kourtney said. “I will f*** you up if you mention it again. I work my f***ing a** off. And if I didn’t want to work, and I wanted to be a stay at home mom, that’s f***ing fine!”