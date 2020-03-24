Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Now Refuses To Share Her Romances On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian reflected on how her relationship with Scott Disick was featured on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and admitted that she will ‘never share a relationship again’.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is done with letting the public get a private view of her romantic relationships on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after it took “a toll” on her in the past. The oldest Kardashian sat down with Jason Kennedy for an interview on E!’s In the Room, which premiered on Mar. 23, and talked about how the experience of putting her previous romance with ex Scott Disick, 36, in the spotlight on her family’s reality show has made her make the decision to keep her relationships after that private.

“The only thing I really don’t share is my relationships,” Kourtney told Jason while sitting down on a bed with the host. “Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us—you know, there were other things too, obviously—I felt like it was hard on our relationship.”

After admitting that she she will “never share a relationship again”, Kourtney went on to reveal that she is content with being single right now but wouldn’t rule out marriage in her future. “I feel like I’m really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it’s something that I would want,” she said. “But, I don’t feel like it’s missing.”

Kourtney and Scott dated for almost 10 years before breaking up in July 2015 and share three kids, including Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, together. She went on to date Younes Bendjima, 26, on and off for a few years starting in 2016 before they broke up in 2018. They were spotted reportedly getting cozy again at the end of 2019 but it seems Kourt is embracing not being tied to anyone.

You can see memorable moments happening in Kourtney’s life (minus the romance) on the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres March 26 on E!.