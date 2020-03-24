Interview
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Now Refuses To Share Her Romances On ‘KUWTK’

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian reflected on how her relationship with Scott Disick was featured on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and admitted that she will ‘never share a relationship again’.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is done with letting the public get a private view of her romantic relationships on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after it took “a toll” on her in the past. The oldest Kardashian sat down with Jason Kennedy for an interview on E!’s In the Room, which premiered on Mar. 23, and talked about how the experience of putting her previous romance with ex Scott Disick, 36, in the spotlight on her family’s reality show has made her make the decision to keep her relationships after that private.

“The only thing I really don’t share is my relationships,” Kourtney told Jason while sitting down on a bed with the host. “Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us—you know, there were other things too, obviously—I felt like it was hard on our relationship.”

After admitting that she she will “never share a relationship again”, Kourtney went on to reveal that she is content with being single right now but wouldn’t rule out marriage in her future. “I feel like I’m really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it’s something that I would want,” she said. “But, I don’t feel like it’s missing.”

Kourtney and Scott dated for almost 10 years before breaking up in July 2015 and share three kids, including Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, together. She went on to date Younes Bendjima, 26, on and off for a few years starting in 2016 before they broke up in 2018. They were spotted reportedly getting cozy again at the end of 2019 but it seems Kourt is embracing not being tied to anyone.

You can see memorable moments happening in Kourtney’s life (minus the romance) on the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres March 26 on E!.