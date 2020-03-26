Kourtney Kardashian Threatens To Fight Kim After She Criticizes Her & Kendall’s Work Ethic

Let the drama (threats, screaming and fighting) begin! Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner tag team Kim in a brand new preview for tonight’s season 18 premiere of ‘KUWTK’ after she claims they don’t work as hard as her and Khloe!

In 18 seasons, this may be the fiercest fight the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have ever gotten into. In a new preview for from Thursday’s season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim Kardashian is on the receiving end of an expletive-filled response from Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner‘s after she seems to imply that the two wouldn’t be there for their mom, Kris Jenner in times of need. The argument is centered around Kim’s claim that her sisters’ work ethic is hindered because Kourtney “doesn’t care about anything” and Kendall’s “anxiety,” which fans have watched her struggle with on the family’s hit reality show.

“If I were on my death bed, I would still show up. And mom is so used to me, Kourtney and Khloe [Kardashian],” Kim says about who would be there for momager Kris, before she pauses to revised her statement: “Me and Khloe,” she says, omitting Kourtney. Khloe can be heard in the background asking someone to “please shut the door” of the room her sisters are fighting in.

Kim’s remark then prompts Kendall to question, “Are you f–king kidding me?” She threatens, “I will literally come at you right now, I swear to god.” As a result, Kendall admits that she’s “mad” at Kim.

(Video credit: E! News)

In the confessional, Kim tries to explain her comments, admitting that, “I was just expressing that Kylie [Jenner] not going to Paris and how my mom’s freaking out, crying and begging us — she’s so used to me and Khloe showing up, especially Khloe.” Kim adds that she and Khloe “would’ve gone [to Paris] no matter how sick we are, that’s just who we are and who we’ve always been.”

Kendall continues to defend herself while wagging a finger at Kim, noting that she’s “been sick as f–k,” experienced “major panic attacks,” all while still having worked through it.

Kourtney then chimes in when Kim tries to reiterate her point and claims that Kourtney doesn’t “care about stuff.”

“You act like I don’t do s–t! You have this narrative in your mind… I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again,” the Poosh founder goes off. Meanwhile, Kim is laughing, which sparks Kourtney to unleash her full wrath.

“Literally shut the f–k up and don’t laugh like that. You look like a freak,” she says. “But, honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off.”

In a confessional Kourtney vents about how she is sick and tired of the negative narrative around her that makes it seem as though she doesn’t want to work or film.

“I don’t want to hear this narrative anymore about this work ethic, and how she’s the only one who has work ethic and she’s doing this, this and this as if she’s better because she works more,” she explains. “It’s such bullsh–t we don’t always have to do things the same way.”

The clip ends with Kourtney getting in the last word: “But also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f–king fine!” she says.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on its new night, Thursday, March 26 at 8 pm, on E!. Be sure to head back here for weekly recaps!