Kourtney Kardashian Proves She’s The ‘Tiger Queen’ With Furry Tail Hanging From Her Dress — See Pics

Hey all you cool cats and kittens. It looks like there’s a new Carole Baskin in town, and her name is Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian is in the Tiger King spirt! On Monday, April 6, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a throwback pic with her 89 million Instagram fans, who were quick to brand her the real “Tiger Queen.” And it’s easy to see why. In the pic the mom of three practically purrs in a tiger-print Roberto Cavalli silk slip dress, complete with a furry tail hanging from the back.

As fans of the wildly popular Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness know, there’s not technically a tiger queen. But, if anyone comes close it’s Carole Baskin. The founder of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Florida, Carole is a central character in the bizarre seven-part docuseries. Although Kourtney didn’t specifically reference the Netflix show, her followers didn’t miss the chance to make plenty of inspired jokes.

Kourtney’s longtime hairstylist Jen Atkin was one of the first to comment “Tiger Queen” with many fans following suit. Katharine McPhee went straight for a Carole Baskin reference and commented: “Karole KarBaskin.” And when a fan commented: “Ok TIGER KING vibes” Kourtney wrote back: “inspired.” Kourtney even included tiger and crown emojis in her reply to the fan, leaving no doubts as to why she posted this throwback pic.

Throwback to my tail.

Kourtney isn’t the only one in her family hooked on the bizarre series. After watching the documentary on Mar. 22, Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Twitter to share some thoughts. “Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?” the KKW Beauty founder tweeted. In response, Carole and the team at Big Cat Rescue invited Kim to visit their sanctuary. “We would love for you to visit Big Cat Rescue once Covid-19 is over to meet Carole, tour our GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats, and learn about how you can help end abusive cub petting!” they tweeted back on Mar. 24.

As controversial as Carole has become, it’s her fellow zookeeper Joe Exotic, and the murder for hire plot that landed him behind bars for 22-years, that truly makes the docuseries binge-worthy.