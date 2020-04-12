Watch
True Thompson, 2, Is So Cute Blowing Out Birthday Candles With Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Despite being in quarantine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited to celebrate their daughter True Thompson’s 2nd birthday!

True Thompson is the luckiest little girl! The toddler celebrated her 2nd birthday with both her mom, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and dad Tristan Thompson, 29, at home and the videos were SO cute. The Keeping Up star proudly held her daughter as she blew out a pink candle on top of an epic two-tier Trolls cake! “Okay, one, two, three…you did it!” Khloe happily cheered. True’s favorite character Poppy was perched on top of the colorful dessert alongside a rainbow, which looked absolutely delicious. A male voice could be heard cheering her on in the background, which turned out to be Tristan!

In a second video posted by Khloe, the NBA star snuggled his sweet daughter as she blew out a candle on a Sesame Street cake featuring the pink-haired Abby Cadabby. “Let’s blow,” he said as he helped her out. “Good job,” another voice could be heard saying in the background. Although Khloe and Tristan aren’t back together romantically, the exes have been spending time together in quarantine for the sake of their daughter. True looked SO cute in a white party dress and a pair of check Burberry sneakers for her big day, keeping her dark hair back in a pretty ballerina bun! The stylish toddler accessorized with diamond earrings, a gold chain necklace and layered bracelets.

Khloe went all-out for the set up with Poppy and Abby Cadabby dolls on her marble kitchen counters, along with matching plates and balloons! Both cakes were totally Instagram-worthy, and the Good American founder was sure to give the talented baker a shoutout. “Look how beautiful these cakes are! I was going to bake my own for True but I really wanted to support a bakery especially during this time,” she wrote over an Instagram story. “@houseofpastry really made True the most beautiful cakes! After dinner she will see her beautiful cakes,” Khloe continued, shouting out the North Hollywood bakery who created the gorgeous desserts.

It was so nice to see True spend her birthday with Khloe and Tristan, particularly since she can’t see the rest of the KarJenner clan — including her cousins Stormi, 2, and Chicago, 2, — due to California’s social distancing rules. Khloe went all-out decorating for her daughter’s special day, with some help from Los Angeles party shop Balloon and Paper! “My baby turns 2 on this beautiful Easter Sunday. She truly is my angel!” she wrote over a gigantic display that read “Happy Birthday True.” True was even lucky enough to get a present from Trolls character Poppy! “This is a gift from Poppy herself, I mean — hello? She’s going to freak out…and one from MJ, and everyone…she’s so loved and spoiled,” Khloe said. “Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored!” she sweetly added.