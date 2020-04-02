Exclusive
How Khloe Kardashian’s Family Feels About Her Spending Time With Tristan During Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian will soon be joined by ex Tristan Thompson to be with their daughter during quarantine. Here’s how supportive her family will be about the reunion.

One thing Khloe Kardashian, 35, has proved during the coronavirus quarantine is that it has given her has given her so much quality time with daughter True Thompson, almost 2. She’s shared numerous videos playing with the toddler at home in Hidden Hills, CA. Soon Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29, will be joining them to be with their daughter together for her birthday. “The Kardashians are supportive of whatever works for Khloe and True and they’re all for her spending time with Tristan, so long as he’s good and loyal to her. They all do really love Tristan,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They know Khloe will do what’s best for her and her family and they’ll be there for her with whatever she needs. Khloe seems to be really happy right now with the progress she’s made with Tristan, both as co-parents and within themselves. And if Khloe’s happy, that’s really all that matters,” our insider continues. “Khloe is very clear they’re not back together at this time and everyone, including Tristan, is aware of this. There are feelings of love there, but they are not romantically involved at all at this point.”

While Khloe has been showing off tons of quality mother and daughter time in Instagram videos while under self-quarantine due to the coronavirus spread, True’s been getting online love from daddy. The NBA player shared two cute IG pics on March 29 of his daughter on his lap, as she had fun trying on sunglasses. He left a simple “❤️” emoji as the caption, and Khloe liked the pic. The former couple has a big day coming up, as True celebrates her second birthday on April 12.

Due to social distancing orders, groups of 10 or more are prohibited from gathering. But Khloe and Tristan are still going to have an intimate party together for their little girl, who they both love so much. “Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on her birthday and save the big party for when life is back to normal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“It’s not something Khloe is stressed about because fortunately True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have lots of presents for her of course, she won’t miss out there. And she will be spoiled with lots of love from her mommy and daddy on her special day and as far as Khloe is concerned, that’s the most important gift,” our insider adds. 