True Thompson, 1, Runs Around In A Colorful Outfit While Yelling For Mommy Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson showed off her cute side while running around outside & yelling for her mommy Khloe Kardashian!

There appears to be a lot of fashionistas in the KarJenner family that go beyond the four older sisters. True Thompson, 1, is becoming a style star on the rise as her mother Khloe Kardashian, 35, always dresses her in the most precious of looks! She dazzled her millions of fans once again when The Good American founder posted a couple of Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 1, of her looking cute as a button in a white shirt dress with a bunch of colorful designs seen throughout. The youngster complimented the ensemble with a pair of black shoes and her hair up as she ran around outdoors while yelling, “Mommy! Mommy!” Aww!

Khloe and True have been making the most out of being in self-isolation as millions of others have been doing the same for the past couple of weeks. The doting mother gushed over her “independent little lady” while True fed her doll breakfast on Tuesday, March 31. She hoisted up the high chair her doll was in across the grass which Khloe was quite impressed by. The doll then enjoy a bunch of delicious fake items while True wondered around both in and outdoors in an adorable pair of matching orange pajamas, white socks and black shoes.

True has been keeping busy lately while at home without a care in the world. Some of her other outdoor activities that Khloe has filmed for her followers to enjoy include her jumping on the trampoline, blowing bubbles and playing with a bunch of their shrubbery outside her Californian home.

It’s going to be an exciting month for the little one as her second birthday is coming up on April 12. Khloe and True’s father Tristan Thompson, 28, have something super exciting in the works for her special day.

“Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on her birthday and save the big party for when life is back to normal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something Khloe is stressed about because fortunately True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have lots of presents for her of course, she won’t miss out there. And she will be spoiled with lots of love from her mommy and daddy on her special day and as far as Khloe is concerned that’s the most important gift.”