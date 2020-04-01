Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Independent Lady’ True As Toddler Feeds Her Doll Breakfast

Khloe Kardashian provided another precious moment with her daughter True for her millions of fans to ogle over on social media.

Another day at home for Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her little one True Thompson, 1, can only mean one thing: cuteness will ensue! The mother/daughter duo spent some time in self-isolation by playing in their massive backyard and making the most out of their current situation that millions of others are also in. True brought out of her impressive side on Tuesday, March 31, by feeding her doll breakfast outside her life-sized playhouse that would make any other kid super jealous. First, she hoisted up the high chair her doll was in across the grass which her doting mommy was quite impressed by. The doll was then fed with a bunch of delicious fake items while True wondered around both in and outdoors in an adorable pair of matching orange pajamas, white socks and black shoes.

True’s naturally curly hair was on display throughout, especially when The Good American founder was holding her in her arms during one of the Instagram stories. She put a butterfly filter on her youngster’s face which made True giggle with delight. “Independent little lady on our hands,” Khloe captioned another story about her daughter as their bonding session continued throughout the day. The 1-year-old also spent some of her day running around with her Trolls doll with “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur fittingly playing in the background.

True has been keeping busy lately while at home without a care in the world. Some of her other outdoor activities that Khloe has filmed for her followers to enjoy include her jumping on the trampoline, blowing bubbles and playing with a bunch of their shrubbery outside her Californian home.

The superstar in the making’s fashion has also been on point with every story Khloe posts. She rocked a poofy white tutu while playing house on Sunday, March 29, which she paired with matching boots and a stylish denim jacket that had a white and rainbow unicorn on the back. Here’s hoping we get more of these amazing moments from the mother/daughter duo in the future!